Björk accuses Danish movie director of sexual harassment

Björk has come forward to share her own story of sexual harassment. In an open letter posted to Facebook on Sunday, the Icelandic singer-songwriter recounted her experiences with an unnamed Danish director while on the set of a movie.

“It was extremely clear to me when I walked into the actresses profession that my humiliation and role as a lesser sexually harassed being was the norm and set in stone with the director and a staff of dozens who enabled it and encouraged it,” Björk explained. “When I turned the director down repeatedly he sulked and punished me and created for his team an impressive net of illusion where I was framed as the difficult one.”

“I was the first one that stood up to him and didn’t let him get away with it, Björk added. “And in my opinion he had a more fair and meaningful relationship with his actresses after my confrontation so there is hope.”

Björk starred in Danish director Lars Von Trier’s 2000 film, Dancer in the Dark, and at the time there were reports of the two clashing on set, as Pitchfork points out.

Read her full message below: