Bob Dylan covers “Learning to Fly” in tribute to Tom Petty: Watch

Bob Dylan and Tom Petty were close, the pair having been frequent tour mates and collaborators in the Traveling Wilburys , a supergroup that also included Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and George Harrison. Earlier this month, he commented on Petty’s passing, describing him as a “great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.” Last night, he honored his legacy in another way.

At a show in Colorado, Dylan and his band offered up a faithful cover of Petty’s “Learning to Fly”. The debut single from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 1991 album Into the Great Wide Open, the song was one of Petty’s most celebrated, having scaled the US and UK Billboard charts for several weeks. Watch the fan-shot performance, which references the Dylan and Petty’s Traveling Wilburys aliases, above.

Dylan’s tribute follows others from the likes of The National, Jason Aldean, The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Wilco, Cage the Elephant, and many more.