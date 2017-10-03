Bob Dylan pays tribute to Tom Petty: “I’ll never forget him”

Photo by Patrick Natkin

We lost rock legend Tom Petty on Monday night, and one of the first to weigh in on his passing was his old friend Bob Dylan. Dylan, as you’ll recall, not only frequently toured with Petty in the past but also collaborated with him in the Traveling Wilburys, a supergroup that also included Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and George Harrison.

(Read: Reliving My Greatest Hits with Tom Petty)

“It’s shocking, crushing news,” Dylan said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “I thought the world of Tom. He was great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.”

In 1988, Petty and Dylan joined Harrison, Orbison, and Lynne in forming the Traveling Wilburys. Their initial single, “Handle With Care”, was intended only as a B-side for one of Harrison’s own solo singles, but was deemed so good that they ended up recording a full-length. Their Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1 debut came out that year, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard charts and earning a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group. Its cheekily titled, Traveling Wilburys Vol. 3 arrived in 1990, after the death of Orbison.

