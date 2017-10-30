Menu
Bon Iver announces 10th anniversary performance of For Emma, Forever Ago

Plus, Justin Vernon is releasing a limited-edition reissue of his landmark debut album

by
on October 30, 2017, 11:18am
Next year marks the 10th anniversary of Bon Iver’s revered debut, For Emma, Forever Ago, and Justin Vernon is celebrating in a big way. On February 17th, Vernon will stage a full performance of the album at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This one-off event, dubbed For Emma, Ten Year, is billed as “a singular experience of Bon Iver’s work – a unique presentation of For Emma, Forever Ago’s remarkable sound that continues to captivate listeners to this day.” For the performance, Vernon will be joined on stage by a number of musical guests — both old and new.

(Read: The 10 Greatest Break Up Albums of All Time)

A ticket pre-sale for members of Bon Iver’s fan club is set for Tuesday, October 31st, with a public onsale following Friday, November 3rd.

In the lead-up to the concert, a a limited-edition reissue of For Emma, Forever Ago will be released on CD and LP. Set for release on February 16th through Jagjaguwar, the reissue includes new artwork and a reflective, in-depth essay written by longtime Bon Iver friend and collaborator, Trever Hagen.

For Emma, Forever Ago Reissue Artwork:

for emma Bon Iver announces 10th anniversary performance of For Emma, Forever Ago

for emma reissue Bon Iver announces 10th anniversary performance of For Emma, Forever Ago

The 10th anniversary performance is just one of many Bon Iver concerts scheduled for the coming months. They come in support of the band’s 2016 LP, 22, A Million.

Bon Iver 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/01 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
11/03 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
11/04 – Ashville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/05 – Ashville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/08 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
11/10 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
11/12 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
11/13 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
11/14 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
12/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
12/03 – Richmond, VA @ The National
12/04 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
12/06 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre
12/07 – Providence, RI @ The Vet’s
12/08 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
01/20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
01/21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
01/23 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
01/27 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Citibanamex
01/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC
02/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center ^
02/21 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
02/22 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
02/25 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
02/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
02/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
03/02 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
03/04 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
03/05 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
04/19-21 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre *

^ = 10th anniversary performance of For Emma, Forever Ago
* = Liquid Music presents TU Dance and Bon Iver

