Bon Iver announces 10th anniversary performance of For Emma, Forever Ago

Next year marks the 10th anniversary of Bon Iver’s revered debut, For Emma, Forever Ago, and Justin Vernon is celebrating in a big way. On February 17th, Vernon will stage a full performance of the album at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This one-off event, dubbed For Emma, Ten Year, is billed as “a singular experience of Bon Iver’s work – a unique presentation of For Emma, Forever Ago’s remarkable sound that continues to captivate listeners to this day.” For the performance, Vernon will be joined on stage by a number of musical guests — both old and new.

A ticket pre-sale for members of Bon Iver’s fan club is set for Tuesday, October 31st, with a public onsale following Friday, November 3rd.

In the lead-up to the concert, a a limited-edition reissue of For Emma, Forever Ago will be released on CD and LP. Set for release on February 16th through Jagjaguwar, the reissue includes new artwork and a reflective, in-depth essay written by longtime Bon Iver friend and collaborator, Trever Hagen.

For Emma, Forever Ago Reissue Artwork:

The 10th anniversary performance is just one of many Bon Iver concerts scheduled for the coming months. They come in support of the band’s 2016 LP, 22, A Million.

Bon Iver 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/01 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

11/03 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

11/04 – Ashville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/05 – Ashville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/08 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

11/10 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/12 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/13 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

11/14 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

12/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/03 – Richmond, VA @ The National

12/04 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

12/06 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

12/07 – Providence, RI @ The Vet’s

12/08 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

01/20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

01/21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

01/23 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

01/27 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Citibanamex

01/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

02/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center ^

02/21 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/22 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/25 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

03/02 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

03/04 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

03/05 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

04/19-21 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre *

^ = 10th anniversary performance of For Emma, Forever Ago

* = Liquid Music presents TU Dance and Bon Iver