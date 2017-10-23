Britt Daniel gets Photoshopped to death in Spoon’s video for “Do I Have to Talk You Into It”: Watch

Photoshop is a vital tool for professional, and a neat little toy for people who like to mess around on the Internet. It’s common for either one to take things just a bit too far, however, to the point where you end up with a ridiculous mess of an image. Thankfully, there are tutorials for this sort of thing all over YouTube. With their new video for “Do I Have to Talk You Into It”, Spoon have created just such a video of their own.

Directed by Brook Linder (Nine Inch Nails, Beck), the clip for the Hot Thoughts track at first looks like your standard, sped-up instructional video. Eventually, things start going a little hectic with the images of frontman Britt Daniel. His face gets erased, his glasses extend like a cartoon, and his skin even gets completely removed to reveal his muscles and bones. (I’ve looked around, and I still can’t find the filter for that!) Check out the video above.

“Clearly it was time Lou Reed’s ‘No Money Down’ video was remade for the 21st century,” said Daniel of the video, adding, “We did the research, and it turns out 80 percent of our fan base is composed of graphic designers. This one’s for y’all.”

Spoon just wrapped their latest leg of North American tour dates behind Hot Thoughts and are on their way to Europe. They’ll be back before 2018, though, and you can find their full schedule here. The band also just released a 10th anniversary reissue of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga.