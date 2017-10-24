BROCKHAMPTON announces 2018 North American tour

Los Angeles based hip-hop collective BROCKHAMPTON has had a prolific year, with the release of two full-length albums, and a third on the way in December. It appears 2018 will be equally busy for the self-described hip-hop boy band as they’ve just announced their 32-date “Love Your Parents” North American tour.
The trek will kick off January 16th in Dallas and continue through early March. It will include several stops in their home state of Texas, as well as shows in Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27th at 10 a.m. local time.
Check out the complete itinerary below.
BROCKHAMPTON 2018 Tour Dates:
01/16 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
01/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
01/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec
01/20 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
01/22 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
01/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
01/25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
01/26 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
01/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
01/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater
01/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
02/02 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/03 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/05 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/06 – Montreal, QC @ Corona
02/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Theater
02/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
02/11 – Detroit, MI @ Magestic
02/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
02/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Music Hall
02/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II (Downstairs)
02/18 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
02/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
02/21 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
02/22 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden
02/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
02/26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
02/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/02 – Portland, OR @ Crystal
03/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater
03/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
03/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
The upcoming SATURATION III comes on the heels of the band’s debut studio album, SATURATION, and its sequel, SATURATION II
Watch the Kevin Abstract-directed tour trailer below.