BROCKHAMPTON announces 2018 North American tour

Los Angeles based hip-hop collective BROCKHAMPTON has had a prolific year, with the release of two full-length albums, and a third on the way in December. It appears 2018 will be equally busy for the self-described hip-hop boy band as they’ve just announced their 32-date “Love Your Parents” North American tour.

The trek will kick off January 16th in Dallas and continue through early March. It will include several stops in their home state of Texas, as well as shows in Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27th at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out the complete itinerary below.

BROCKHAMPTON 2018 Tour Dates:

01/16 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

01/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

01/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec

01/20 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

01/22 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

01/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

01/25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

01/26 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

01/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

01/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater

01/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

02/02 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/03 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/05 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/06 – Montreal, QC @ Corona

02/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Theater

02/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

02/11 – Detroit, MI @ Magestic

02/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

02/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Music Hall

02/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II (Downstairs)

02/18 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

02/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

02/21 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

02/22 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden

02/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

02/26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

02/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/02 – Portland, OR @ Crystal

03/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

03/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

The upcoming SATURATION III comes on the heels of the band’s debut studio album, SATURATION, and its sequel, SATURATION II

Watch the Kevin Abstract-directed tour trailer below.