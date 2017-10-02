Menu
Bruce Springsteen and Bryan Adams perform together at Invictus Games’ closing ceremony: Watch

Springsteen brings Adams onstage for performances of "Cuts Like a Knife" and "Badlands"

on October 01, 2017, 9:05pm
Photo by Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

After joining Paul McCartney onstage in New York last month, Bruce Springsteen hosted a guest of his own last night in Ontario. During a five-song performance at the closing ceremony of the city’s 2017 Invictus Games, Springsteen brought out proud Canuck Bryan Adams for Adams’ own “Cuts Like a Knife” and Springsteen’s “Badlands”.

(Ranking: Top 50 Albums of 1987)

This isn’t the duo’s first time onstage together. Seven years ago, a Rainforest Fund benefit also saw the duo playing “Cuts Like a Knife”. Still, a little rehearsal was necessary, and Adams posted a video of the pair working through the song backstage. “What a moment to hang on to,” he wrote, “thanks Bruce.”

Watch some fan-shot footage of the performances below.

Springsteen’s appearance at the Invictus Games came in anticipation of his 18-week Broadway residency, which begins preview performances this week.

