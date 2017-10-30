Bruce Springsteen contributes new song, “Freedom Cadence”, to Thank You for Your Service soundtrack: Stream

Bruce Springsteen has penned a somber new song entitled, “Freedom Cadence”, for the film Thank You for Your Service, which focuses on veterans of the Iraq War struggling with PTSD. The song plays during the film’s closing credits, and is well suited for the film’s subject matter.

According to film director Jason Hall, the collaboration came to be after Springsteen was played a recording of Adam Schumann — the soldier whose story was the inspiration for Thank You for Your Service — singing in a cadence used at boot camp by his friend, the director Jon Killk. Speaking to Variety, Hall said, “Bruce was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. How’d the movie turn out?’” He then showed the film to Springsteen who “loved it, watched it twice, and then said, ‘Send me that recording, come back in a month, and bring that kid.’ So Adam went up there with Jon and recorded the song with him.” Schumann ended up providing backing vocals to the sparse track, on which The Boss plays banjo and harmonium. Take a listen below:

Springsteen is amidst his multi-month Springsteen on Broadway residency, but he’s teased a new solo record for 2018. His last full-length effort came in the form of 2014’s High Hopes.

Thank You For Your Service, starring Miles Teller, Haley Bennett, and Beulah Koale, opened in theaters last weekend.