Cage the Elephant cover “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” in honor of Tom Petty: Watch

Photo by Philip Cosores

Cage the Elephant have covered the Tom Petty classic “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” a handful of times over the last year. They learned the 1993 track for the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Petty back in February, but they’ve pulled it out at other shows as well. That includes this past weekend at Cal Jam, where the cover turned into a tribute of the recently departed rock icon.

The band opened their set at the fest with the Heartbreakers tune, Matt Shultz blowing the familiar refrain on his harmonica. It was a fairly straightforward and faithful rendition, but one filled with reverence for the legend that was Tom Petty. Check out video of the performance above.

Since Petty’s passing, artists such as Father John Misty, The National, Fleet Foxes, Wilco, Kesha, Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, and The War on Drugs have all turned in covers of his songs. Jason Aldean, who was the musician on stage when the attack in Las Vegas went down, opened the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live by performing Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down”.