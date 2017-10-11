Cara Delevingne recounts her own horrifying experience with Harvey Weinstein

Investigative reports from the New York Times and the New Yorker regarding the lecherous, predatory behavior of Hollywood bigwig Harvey Weinstein have made waves over the past several days, resulting in the mogul’s firing from his namesake studio. The bravery of the women chronicled has also given courage to several others, including the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, to come forward with their own stories of Weinstein’s inappropriate actions.

The latest to share their story is actress and model Cara Delevingne, who chronicled her experience with Weinstein on her Instagram account. Though hers follows the same pattern as the accounts of several others—Weinstein bragging about all the women he’d slept with and his handlers urging the actress to go to his hotel room during a meeting—Delevingne’s differs in that her bisexuality resulted in Weinstein both asking her uncomfortable, unprovoked questions and trying to arrange a threesome.

“He said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I’d never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood,” she writes.

Later, she touches on the incident in his hotel room:

“When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing….i thought it would make the situation better….more professional….like an audition….i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room.

Delevingne still got the role they were discussing, but felt it was undeserved due to the nature of the meeting. She also says she was hesitant about speaking out because she “didn’t want to hurt his family.”

“I felt guilty as if I did something wrong,” she concludes. “I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.”

See the full post below: