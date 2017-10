Despite holding the record for longest-running No. 1 single from a female rapper, Cardi B had yet to make her late-night debut as a solo artist. (Last month, she joined G-Eazy to perform “No Limit” on The Tonight Show.) That changed on Wednesday night, however, as The Bronx MC performed her smash single, “Bodak Yellow”, from the stage of the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House, where Jimmy Kimmel Live is filming all week. Replay the spirited performance above.