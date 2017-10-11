Cardi B performs “Bodak Yellow” at BET Hip-Hop Awards: Watch

Cardi B appeared on the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards to perform “Bodak Yellow”, her breakthrough single which is currently celebrating its third consecutive week atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Clothed in a zebra print fur jacket with pink accents, Cardi strutted across the stage after emerging from a mocked-up bodega. Watch the full performance below.

The Bronx native is tied with Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled for most nominations on the evening with nine each. In addition to earning a nod for Best New Hip-Hop Artist, Cardi B is up for Single of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, and Rookie of the Year.

“Bodak Yellow” allowed Cardi B to surpass Lauryn Hill’s 1998 song “Doo Wop (That Thing)” for the longest-reigning no. 1 on the Hot 100 by an unaccompanied female rapper.