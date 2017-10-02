Caribou’s Dan Snaith announces new Daphni album, shares “Carry On”: Stream

Photo by Nina Corcoran
Caribou genius Dan Snaith released a new Daphni album called fabriclive 93 this past July. Now, less than three months later, he’s expected to drop its follow-up.
Titled Joli Mai, it’s due for arrival this Friday, October 6th, through his own Jialong label. The LP is comprised of previously unreleased songs as well as expanded edits of tracks off fabriclive93. One of the new offerings is a flickering cut dubbed “Carry On”, and can be heard in full below.
Along with the Fabric release, Joli Mai follows two Owen Pallett collaborations, “Julia” and “Tiberius”, and his 2012 Daphni album, Jialong. Snaith’s last album under his Caribou alias came in 2014 with Our Love.
Joli Mai Artwork:
Joli Mai Tracklist:
01. Poly
02. Face to Face
03. Carry On
04. Vulture
05. Xing Tian
06. Vikram
07. Tin
08. The Truth
09. Hey Drum
10. Medellin
11. Joli Mai