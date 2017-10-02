Caribou’s Dan Snaith announces new Daphni album, shares “Carry On”: Stream

Photo by Nina Corcoran

Caribou genius Dan Snaith released a new Daphni album called fabriclive 93 this past July. Now, less than three months later, he’s expected to drop its follow-up.

Titled Joli Mai, it’s due for arrival this Friday, October 6th, through his own Jialong label. The LP is comprised of previously unreleased songs as well as expanded edits of tracks off fabriclive93. One of the new offerings is a flickering cut dubbed “Carry On”, and can be heard in full below.

Along with the Fabric release, Joli Mai follows two Owen Pallett collaborations, “Julia” and “Tiberius”, and his 2012 Daphni album, Jialong. Snaith’s last album under his Caribou alias came in 2014 with Our Love.

Joli Mai Artwork:

Joli Mai Tracklist:

01. Poly

02. Face to Face

03. Carry On

04. Vulture

05. Xing Tian

06. Vikram

07. Tin

08. The Truth

09. Hey Drum

10. Medellin

11. Joli Mai