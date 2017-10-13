Chance the Rapper and The National to perform at Obama Foundation Summit concert

Chance the Rapper photo by Philip Cosores/The National photo by David Brendan Hall

On October 31st and November 1st, the Obama Foundation is presenting its inaugural Summit event in Chicago. Over the course of two days, hundreds of global leaders will meet “to exchange ideas, explore creative solutions to common problems, and experience civic art, technology, and music from around the world.”

Today, it’s been announced that a special concert will be held as part of the Summit’s closing ceremonies. Longtime Obama favorite and hometown hero Chance the Rapper has been tapped to perform along with The National and Gloria Estefan. Additional artists are expected to be revealed at a later date.

In addition to taking the stage, Chance is also in charge of the “creative design” and curation of the concert. He talked about the importance of such a responsibility in a press release:

“It’s such an honor to help creative direct this show.

That’s because I am blessed to be part of a generation with an inherent sense of self. One that is inspired not just to talk about what needs to be changed — but get up and change it.

Growing up in Chicago, I was lucky enough to be able to just do my own thing. To explore my creativity, to be curious, to experiment and make music.

I owe that to my parents — who showed me love and community. I owe that to my church, where I built some of my longest friendships and learned I like music. I owe that to the Harold Washington Public Library’s YOUmedia space, which gave kids a place to come after school and be creative — you didn’t have to have good grades, and you didn’t have to have an in. I could go on.

I want to help make sure every young man and woman in this city has those opportunities, too. I want to help inspire and empower young people to change their world, just like the Obama Foundation.”

For those who can’t physically attend the Obama Foundation Summit, the event will be live streamed on Obama.org.

Below, watch a video of Chance’s concert announcement.