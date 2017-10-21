Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Chance the Rapper debuts on Billboard’s Rock Chart

Chance the Rocker's collaboration with Francis and the Lights' "May I Have This Dance?", cracks the top 50

by
on October 21, 2017, 1:50pm
0 comments

Photo by Amy Price

Chance the Rapper is having (another) big year. Grammy wins, festival headlining slots, continued good deeds in his (and our) native Chicago, and now: Chance the Rocker. Billboard reports that Chance has appeared on the rock charts for the first time in his storied career, as his collab with pals Francis and the Lights, “May I Have This Dance?” has debuted at No. 48 on the Rock Airplay chart. Chance and Francis are homies from way back, and Francis previously jumped on “Summer Friends” from Chance’s Coloring Book.

The tune originally appeared Francis’ 2016 debut Farewell Starlite!, and earlier this year Chance blessed the remix with a verse. Adding Chance has enhanced the song’s profile (of course), and it has been picking up steam on the radio ever since. This is also Francis and the Lights’ first appearance on the rock charts.

Check out the video — which also prominently features Chance — for the remix below.

Previous Story
Marilyn Manson on Twiggy Ramirez rape allegation: “I am saddened by Jessicka’s obvious distress”
Next Story
SZA is recording her next album with Mark Ronson and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker
No comments
More Stories