Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Chloë Grace Moretz and John Malkovich canoodle in first trailer for Louis C.K.’s I Love You, Daddy: Watch

Made in secret, C.K.'s sophomore directorial effort will arrive on November 17th

by
on October 18, 2017, 1:30pm
0 comments

Louis C.K. recently premiered his second feature-length film, I Love You, Daddy, at the Toronto International Film Festival. A wide release is slated for November 17th and, in anticipation, a full-length trailer has been revealed. Watch it above.

The film tells the story of a TV writer and producer played by C.K., who welcomes his 17-year old daughter, Chyna (Chloë Grace Moretz) into his home, but struggles with the discipline necessary for fatherhood. Things get especially complicated once she begins dating a creepy older filmmaker (John Malkovich), who is allegedly patterned after Woody Allen.

Despite featuring an A-list cast that also includes Charlie DayHelen HuntJohn Malkovich, and Edie Falco, I Love You, Daddy was nevertheless made in secret, much like C.K.’s web series, Horace and Pete. Shot in 35mm, the film features a crisp black and white palette and a lush, orchestral score.

Our own Sarah Kurchak caught the film at TIFF and, despite finding it “sporadically amusing,” struggled with how the film “consistently pushes every boundary it comes across” without “[breaking] any truly innovative ground.” Read her review here.

Previous Story
Ed Sheeran cancels tour dates after breaking both of his arms in bicycle accident
Next Story
Chris Cornell, Dave Grohl, Iggy Pop possessions repurposed as watch straps to benefit addiction recovery
No comments
More Stories