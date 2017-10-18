Chloë Grace Moretz and John Malkovich canoodle in first trailer for Louis C.K.’s I Love You, Daddy: Watch

Louis C.K. recently premiered his second feature-length film, I Love You, Daddy, at the Toronto International Film Festival. A wide release is slated for November 17th and, in anticipation, a full-length trailer has been revealed. Watch it above.

The film tells the story of a TV writer and producer played by C.K., who welcomes his 17-year old daughter, Chyna (Chloë Grace Moretz) into his home, but struggles with the discipline necessary for fatherhood. Things get especially complicated once she begins dating a creepy older filmmaker (John Malkovich), who is allegedly patterned after Woody Allen.

Despite featuring an A-list cast that also includes Charlie Day, Helen Hunt, John Malkovich, and Edie Falco, I Love You, Daddy was nevertheless made in secret, much like C.K.’s web series, Horace and Pete. Shot in 35mm, the film features a crisp black and white palette and a lush, orchestral score.

Our own Sarah Kurchak caught the film at TIFF and, despite finding it “sporadically amusing,” struggled with how the film “consistently pushes every boundary it comes across” without “[breaking] any truly innovative ground.” Read her review here.