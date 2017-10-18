Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Chuck E. Cheese’s animatronic house band goes up for sale on Craigslist

Obtain a slice of history before the '90s music robots become obsolete

by
on October 18, 2017, 3:00pm
0 comments

In August, ’90s kids everywhere wept at the news that Chuck E. Cheese would soon be retiring its animatronic house band. The pizza restaurant chain made its decision in an effort to modernize the franchise and stay relevant with a young demographic that prefers live characters over robotic creatures. (Pshh.)

For those nostalgic and with a hunk of cash at their disposal, the golden music age of Chuck E. Cheese doesn’t have to be a thing of the past. As SPIN points out, a Craigslist user in California is selling off a Beach Bowzers Band set circa 1985. The four canine band members, along with a Cabaret stage and musical tapes, comes with a price tag of $5,000.

As you might (or might not) recall, The Beach Bowzers weren’t often the main attraction at Chuck E. Cheese locations (that honor went to Munch’s Make Believe Band). Still, they did make appearances from time to time, offering their best impression of The Beach Boys. Who needs a surround sound, movie theater-like setup in their living room when you could have these guys play a couple of nights a week?

Check out more pics of the The Beach Bowzers set that’s up for sale. Head here to make your purchase.

craigs3 Chuck E. Cheeses animatronic house band goes up for sale on Craigslist

00g0g 8e5f977gtes 600x450 Chuck E. Cheeses animatronic house band goes up for sale on Craigslistcraigs2 Chuck E. Cheeses animatronic house band goes up for sale on Craigslist

craigs Chuck E. Cheeses animatronic house band goes up for sale on Craigslist

Previous Story
Frank Ocean beats multi-million dollar libel suit from his own father
Next Story
Sincere Engineer details the Origins of her new punk song “Shattering”: Stream
No comments
More Stories