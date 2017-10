Protomartyr will play a gig at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall on Sunday, October 8th. Consequence of Sound and Audiotree.tv are teaming up to live stream the band’s performance. Fans can watch live on our Facebook page beginning at 9:45 p.m. CT.

Sunday night’s performance comes in support of Detroit post-punk outfit’s excellent new album, Relatives in Descent, which was released in September. Below, watch the video for “A Private Understanding”: