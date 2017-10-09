Consequence of Sound to present stage at Iceland Airwaves 2017

Iceland Airwaves takes places from November 1st – 5th. Since the first edition was held in 1999 in an old airplane hangar, the festival has become one of the premier annual showcases for new music – Icelandic and otherwise – in the world. In an exciting new development, Reykjavík’s longest running and finest music festival is going to be happening across two cities this year. Iceland Airwaves is expanding to Akureyri in Northern Iceland for the first time.

Among the impressive list of acts confirmed: Fleet Foxes, Mumford and Sons, Billy Bragg, Arab Stap, Benjamin Clementine, Pinegrove, Gordi, Mura Masa, Songhoy Blues, Aldous Harding, Kelly Lee Owens, and Sigrid, along with Icelandic favorites Mammùt, Ásgeir, Sóley, Auður, and Björk’s old band Tappi Tíkarras.

This year, Consequence of Sound is excited to present a night of music at Gamla Bíó in Reykjavík. UK soul singer Michael Kiwanuka will headline, performing material form his Danger Mouse-produced sophomore LP, Love & Hate. He’s joined by Mackensize Scott, a.k.a. Torres, who cemented her place as one of indie-rock’s preeminent songwriters with her 2017 LP, Three Futures. Rounding out the bill are LA indie-pop duo Blissful; rising Icelandic artist Glowie, who just signed with Columbia Records; Icelandic R&B artist Auður; and Icelandic songstress Sylvia.