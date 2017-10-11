Consequence of Sound welcomes Chelsea Wolfe to Chicago’s Metro

Consequence of Sound is excited to welcome California goth rocker Chelsea Wolfe to Chicago’s Metro on Tuesday, October 24th. The show comes just a month after the release of her new album, Hiss Spun, which she herself described as an “emotional purge” in response to the disarray of the outside world.

“I wanted to write some sort of escapist music; songs that were just about being in your body, and getting free,” Wolfe explains. “You’re just bombarded with constant bad news, people getting fucked over and killed for shitty reasons or for no reason at all, and it seems like the world has been in tears for months, and then you remember it’s been fucked for a long time, it’s been fucked since the beginning. It’s overwhelming and I have to write about it.”

Rounding out the night’s bill are Los Angeles EBM duo Youth Code and Chicago’s own DJ Scary Lady Sarah.

Tickets are now available through Ticketfly. We’ll also be giving away tickets in the lead up to the show; stay glued to our social media channels for more.