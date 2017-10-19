Conway drops new mixtape, More Steroids: Stream

Earlier this year, Buffalo MC Conway dropped his Reject on Steroids mixtape shortly after signing a distribution deal with Shady Records. Now, he’s followed up with a sequel, More Steroids, in further anticipation of his major label debut, G.O.A.T. (Grimiest of All Time).

The 15-track project is hosted by DJ Green Lantern and features production from longtime collaborator Daringer, as well as Alchemist and Statik Selectah.

Hear it below.

More Steroids Artwork:

More Steroids Tracklist:

01. Words From the Chef

02. Some Free

03. Steroids

04. Bucket

05. Barbarik

06. Killer

07. Spurs 2 (feat. Benny)

08. 3 Bodies

09. 187th Chamber

10. St. Regis

11. Voices

12. Nash

13. D Wade (feat. El Camino)

14. Paranoid

15. Carti

Conway recently appeared with his Griselda Record labelmates, Westside Gunn and Benny, alongside the Shady Records crew for a 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher. As good as it was, their boss took the spotlight that night by roasting Trump in his own freestyle.

Watch it below.

Meanwhile, Westside Gunn recently linked up with DOOM for their WESTSIDEDOOM project to release two tracks: “Gorilla Monsoon” and “2Stings”.

Conway is currently touring with Griselda Records alongside The Lox on the “Key To Life” tour. Check out the full schedule below.

Conway 2018 Tour Dates:

10/21 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall *

10/22 – Rochester, NY @ German House Theater *

10/24 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Ballroom *

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

10/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts *

10/28 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

* = w/ Westside Gunn, Benny, and The Lox