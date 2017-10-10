Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile perform Lotta Sea Lice songs live on KCRW: Stream

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile are set to kick off their first-ever joint tour tomorrow. In support of their recently released collaborative debut album, Lotta Sea Lice, the trek will wind throughout North America until mid-November and feature an all-star backing band comprised of members of Sleater-Kinney, Warpaint, and The Violators.

As a preview of their live chemistry, the Philly-based Vile and the Aussie-born Barnett recently appeared on KCRW’s “Morning Becomes Eclectic”. The in-studio radio session spanned 40 minutes and saw the pair perform seven tracks off the new LP.

The indie rockers opened with “Over Everything”, followed by “Continental Breakfast”, which Vile penned while on holiday in Hawaii. They also unfurled two covers: “Fear Is Like A Forest”, originally done by Melbourne songwriter Jen Cloher, and Belly’s “Untogether”. Additionally, Vile played his rendition of Barnett’s 2013 song “Outta the Woodwork”.

Hear the entire session over on KCRW.