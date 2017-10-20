Courtney Love covers Selena Gomez’s “Hands to Myself” at GLAAD benefit concert: Watch

Photo by Philip Cosores

Courtney Love participated in a GLAAD fundraising concert in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The event was presented to raise awareness for Spirit Day, a national day dedicated to supporting LGBTQ youth, and hosted by Justin Tranter, an activist and songwriter known for his work with Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, and Selena Gomez.

At one point during the evening, Love was invited up on stage to join Tranter in a duet. The two covered Gomez’s “Hands to Myself”, a hit single co-written by Tranter, effectively turning the slinky pop jam into a sexy rock ballad. I for one welcome the former Hole singer reimagining pop music. Check out fan-caught footage below (via Stereogum).

(Read: Courtney Love Names Her Favorite Nirvana Songs)

Courtney slaying tonight #Glaad @courtneylove @tranterjustin #cantkeepmyhandstomyself #queenofrocknroll #courtneylove A post shared by Richard Nieto (@richardnieto_) on Oct 19, 2017 at 1:13am PDT

#cantkeepmyhandstomyself #justintranter brings #courtneylove on stage at Sayers Club – concert for @glaad #spirtday #antibullying A post shared by Ted Sun | Photo (@tedsun77) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Kings of Leon tried their hands at “Hands to Myself” late last year; HAIM covered Gomez’s “Bad Liar” single back in July.