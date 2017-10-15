Courtney Love warned actresses to steer clear of Harvey Weinstein in 2005

Photo by Philip Cosores

Hole frontwoman Courtney Love has never been afraid to speak her mind, and a video unearthed by TMZ shows she was ahead of the curve about Harvey Weinstein and his recently unearthed pattern of sexual misconduct. In a 2005 red carpet interview, the musician was asked if she had any advice for young women trying to make it in Hollywood and spilled the beans about the movie mogul’s behavior.

Tellingly, Love hesitated in fear of libel before warning aspiring actresses about Weinstein. “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons, don’t go,” she said matter of factly. In response to the video, Love clarified she wasn’t one of his victims, but was still “eternally banned by [Hollywood talent agency] CAA for speaking out.”

As TMZ points out, Love herself didn’t steer clear of Weinstein. In a video from 2012, she was spotted with Jessica Chastain chatting him up at the Sunset Tower Hotel. Ultimately, the clip doesn’t contradict her statement and shows the impossibility of avoiding the movie mogul in Hollywood.

Incidentally, Chastain was one of the many women who shared that she was “warned from the beginning” about Weinstein after the allegations broke, adding “The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an environment for it to happen again.”

Check out the red carpet video below.

Since the sexual misconduct allegations broke, Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Company. The New Yorker also unearthed an audio tape of him sexually harassing actress alongside documentation of misconduct involving Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, and Rosanna Arquette. Countless other actresses have also come out with their own experiences, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne, Patricia Arquette, and Carrie Stevens.