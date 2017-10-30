Dan Auerbach announces 2018 Easy Eye Sound Revue Tour

In June, Dan Auerbach released his latest album, Waiting on a Song, on his newly launched Easy Eye Sound record label. Early next year, he’ll head out on the road for what he’s dubbed, the “Easy Eye Sound Revue Tour.”
The 20-date jaunt will kick off on February 10th in Vancouver and continue through early April. It will include stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Nashville, and Brooklyn, New York. Tickets will go on sale November 3rd at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.
Auerbach will be backed by The Easy Eye Sound house band and accompanied by his latest signee, Shannon and the Clams, as the opening act for each date on the tour. Fellow Easy Eye Sound artists Robert Finley and Shannon Shaw will also serve as supporting acts.
Ahead of the tour, Auerbach will play a pair of shows opening for John Prine. Check out the complete schedule below.
Dan Auerbach 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
11/10 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall *
11/11 – Richmond VA @ Altria Theater *
11/27 – Austin Texas @ The Moody Theatre #
02/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
02/11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
02/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
02/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
02/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
02/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
02/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/22 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
02/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
02/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
03/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
04/02 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
04/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/04 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
04/05 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
* = w/ John Prine
# = PBS Austin City Limits taping
Good Sound Comes Back Around Vol. 1, a 7-inch Easy Eye Sound sampler previewing upcoming releases on the label, will be available on November 24th for Record Store Day’s Black Friday initiative. Side A features “Cellophane Angel”, an exclusive and unreleased track Auerbach recorded with the Preservation Hall Band. Robert Finley’s “Medicine Woman” and Sonny Smith’s “Pictures of You” appear on Side B.