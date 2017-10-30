Dan Auerbach announces 2018 Easy Eye Sound Revue Tour

In June, Dan Auerbach released his latest album, Waiting on a Song, on his newly launched Easy Eye Sound record label. Early next year, he’ll head out on the road for what he’s dubbed, the “Easy Eye Sound Revue Tour.”

The 20-date jaunt will kick off on February 10th in Vancouver and continue through early April. It will include stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Nashville, and Brooklyn, New York. Tickets will go on sale November 3rd at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Auerbach will be backed by The Easy Eye Sound house band and accompanied by his latest signee, Shannon and the Clams, as the opening act for each date on the tour. Fellow Easy Eye Sound artists Robert Finley and Shannon Shaw will also serve as supporting acts.

Ahead of the tour, Auerbach will play a pair of shows opening for John Prine. Check out the complete schedule below.

Dan Auerbach 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/10 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall *

11/11 – Richmond VA @ Altria Theater *

11/27 – Austin Texas @ The Moody Theatre #

02/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

02/11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

02/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

02/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

02/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

02/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

02/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/22 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

02/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

02/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

03/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

04/02 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/04 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

04/05 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

* = w/ John Prine

# = PBS Austin City Limits taping

Good Sound Comes Back Around Vol. 1, a 7-inch Easy Eye Sound sampler previewing upcoming releases on the label, will be available on November 24th for Record Store Day’s Black Friday initiative. Side A features “Cellophane Angel”, an exclusive and unreleased track Auerbach recorded with the Preservation Hall Band. Robert Finley’s “Medicine Woman” and Sonny Smith’s “Pictures of You” appear on Side B.