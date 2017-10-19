D’Angelo announces 2018 tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores

The year isn’t quite over yet, but D’Angelo has already mapped out a tour for 2018. The R&B veteran has six concerts scheduled for March, all of which take place in Europe. Cities such as London, Paris, and Berlin will play host to the crooner, who’s easily one of the best live performers we’ve seen this decade.

Over the summer, D’Angelo released a rarity-packed deluxe edition of his 1995 landmark debut, Brown Sugar. The excellent Black Messiah, his first proper full-length in 14 years, came out in 2014.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time)

Consult the full tour itinerary below.

D’Angelo 2018 Tour Dates:

03/06 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

03/08 – Zurich, CH @ Volkhaus

03/09 – Paris, FR @ Le Salle Pleyel

03/14 – Hamburg, DE @ The Docks

03/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset

Revisit Black Messiah single “Really Love”: