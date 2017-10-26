Danny Elfman shares “Hero’s Theme” from Justice League score: Stream

Justice League opens on November 17th, and today composer Danny Elfman has shared his “Hero’s Theme” from the film’s score. Back in June, director Joss Whedon replaced Junkie XL (aka Tom Holkenborg) with the legendary composer, a move thought by many to be reflective of a desire for a less abrasive and in-your-face D.C. Universe than the one presented in films like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, which was scored by Holkenborg. Whedon also utilized Elfman late in the game on his Avengers: Age of Ultron score.

Intriguingly, reports indicate that Elfman will be reprising his classic theme from Tim Burton’s Batman for the film, as well as incorporating John Williams’ legendary theme from the original Superman into the Justice League score. Neither of those pieces show up in “Hero’s Theme”, but if the new musical aim of the D.C. Universe is indeed to sound a bit more uplifting, the legendary Elfman is certainly the man for the job.

The Justice League soundtrack drops digitally on November 10th, will be followed by a two-CD edition on December 8th and a vinyl edition on February 9th, 2018. Check the Justice League OST tracklisting — which also seems to reveal some of the film’s plot points — below.

Justice League OST tracklist:

01. Everybody Knows — Sigrid

02. The Justice League Theme — Logos

03. Hero’s Theme

04. Batman on the Roof

05. Enter Cyborg

06. Wonder Woman Rescue

07. Hippolyta’s Arrow

08. The Story of Steppenwolf

09. The Amazon Mother Box

10. Cyborg Meets Diana

11. Aquaman in Atlantis

12. Then There Were Three

13. The Tunnel Fight

14. The World Needs Superman

15. Spark of The Flash

16. Friends and Foes

17. Justice League United

18. Home

19. Bruce and Diana

20. The Final Battle

21. A New Hope

22. Anti-Hero’s Theme

23. “Come Together” — Gary Clark Jr. and Junkie XL

24. “Icky Thump” — The White Stripes

25. The Tunnel Fight (Full Length Bonus Track)

26. The Final Battle (Full Length Bonus Track)

27. Mother Russia (Bonus Track)

Revisit the themes to the aforementioned Batman and Superman films below as well.