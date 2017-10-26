Danny Elfman shares “Hero’s Theme” from Justice League score: Stream

Justice League opens on November 17th, and today composer Danny Elfman has shared his “Hero’s Theme” from the film’s score. Back in June, director Joss Whedon replaced Junkie XL (aka Tom Holkenborg) with the legendary composer, a move thought by many to be reflective of a desire for a less abrasive and in-your-face D.C. Universe than the one presented in films like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, which was scored by Holkenborg. Whedon also utilized Elfman late in the game on his Avengers: Age of Ultron score.
Intriguingly, reports indicate that Elfman will be reprising his classic theme from Tim Burton’s Batman for the film, as well as incorporating John Williams’ legendary theme from the original Superman into the Justice League score. Neither of those pieces show up in “Hero’s Theme”, but if the new musical aim of the D.C. Universe is indeed to sound a bit more uplifting, the legendary Elfman is certainly the man for the job.
The Justice League soundtrack drops digitally on November 10th, will be followed by a two-CD edition on December 8th and a vinyl edition on February 9th, 2018. Check the Justice League OST tracklisting — which also seems to reveal some of the film’s plot points — below.
Justice League OST tracklist:
01. Everybody Knows — Sigrid
02. The Justice League Theme — Logos
03. Hero’s Theme
04. Batman on the Roof
05. Enter Cyborg
06. Wonder Woman Rescue
07. Hippolyta’s Arrow
08. The Story of Steppenwolf
09. The Amazon Mother Box
10. Cyborg Meets Diana
11. Aquaman in Atlantis
12. Then There Were Three
13. The Tunnel Fight
14. The World Needs Superman
15. Spark of The Flash
16. Friends and Foes
17. Justice League United
18. Home
19. Bruce and Diana
20. The Final Battle
21. A New Hope
22. Anti-Hero’s Theme
23. “Come Together” — Gary Clark Jr. and Junkie XL
24. “Icky Thump” — The White Stripes
25. The Tunnel Fight (Full Length Bonus Track)
26. The Final Battle (Full Length Bonus Track)
27. Mother Russia (Bonus Track)
Revisit the themes to the aforementioned Batman and Superman films below as well.