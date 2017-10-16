Dave Grohl gave his shoe to an injured Foo Fighters fan on crutches

In 2015, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl famously finished a concert in Sweden after breaking his leg during a tumble off the stage. Shortly after, he returned to the road for the entirety of the band’s scheduled North American tour while performing on an ornate throne. Which is probably the reason why there was orthopedic doctor on hand to examine an injured fan attending Foo Fighters’ recent show in Washington, DC.

As Alternative Press points out, the doctor examined Sabryn’s injury and said she should be wearing a shoe with her ankle brace to fully recover. After hearing the recommendation, Grohl ran to his dressing room and came back with a high top he himself wore while recovering from his own injury.

“Dave brought him [the doctor] out once he saw that I was on crutches, and that’s when his doctor mentioned that I was supposed to wear a shoe with my brace,” Sabryn told Alternative Press. “I told him that my shoes didn’t fit over it because it’s pretty big and my shoes are kinda small. So Dave said, ‘You need one of my big high tops!’ and I laughed it off.”

Sabryn wore the gift for the remainder of the evening, and it’s now sitting on a shelf in her friend Kaydee’s room. “I wore it for the rest of the night after Dave told me to put it on,” she shared. “It’s definitely one of the coolest things to ever happen, and probably the funniest.”

Check out photos from the encounter below.

tonight dave grohls orthopedic doctor told me if i didn't put a shoe on my foot it wouldn't get better. so dave gave me one of his shoes? pic.twitter.com/updeujumtx — sabryn (@sabrynsucks) October 13, 2017

Foo Fighters are currently touring behind their latest album, Concrete and Gold.