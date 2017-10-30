Dave Grohl to guest host episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live

When not fronting Foo Fighters or picking fights with Lana Del Rey fans, Dave Grohl has been known to moonlight as a late-night talk show host. Back in 2013, Grohl filled in for Chelsea Handler and guest-hosted Chelsea Lately for an entire week. Tomorrow, he’ll get chance to show off his comedy chops once more, this time as the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Grohl is set to host Tuesday night’s episode, which will feature Kristen Bell and Alice Cooper as guests. Cooper is also slated to perform — and something tells me Grohl will join him in some capacity.

Grohl will be one of several guest hosts filling in for Kimmel as he takes time off to be with his young son Billy, who is scheduled to have heart surgery. Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, and Shaquille O’Neal will also fill in for Kimmel over the course of the week.

Back in May, Kimmel’s son was born with a rare heart defect, requiring extensive medical treatment and multiple surgeries. The experience inspired Kimmel to speak out in support of the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) as Congress debated its appeal over the summer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kimmel’s son is “doing great,” but still needs two more open heart surgeries.

Revisit one of Grohl’s previous gigs hosting Chelsea Lately: