David Bowie is, the acclaimed touring exhibition dedicated to David Bowie, is coming to New York City for its final run. It will be on display at the Brooklyn Museum from March 2nd to July 15th, 2018.

Organized by the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, David Bowie is is the first retrospective on the life and career of the music legend. It features more than 300 pieces pulled from the artist’s personal archives, including handwritten lyrics, over 60 stage costumes (Ziggy Stardust bodysuits, creations from the Aladdin Sane tour), album artwork, diary entries, and photography. There’s also footage from select films, performances, and music videos, such as The Man Who Fell to Earth and Bowie’s 1979 Saturday Night Live appearance.

The New York City edition of David Bowie is also promises to have “never-before-seen objects and work exclusive to the Brooklyn Museum presentation.”

“Since David Bowie is left the V&A, London in August 2013, nearly 1.8 million visitors have flocked to see the exhibition as it has travelled around the world, a testament to Bowie’s depth, breadth and worldwide reach and the public’s interest in the processes of creation behind such a uniquely influential performer,” said Victoria Broackes, one of the collection’s curators. “Bowie himself left England in 1974 to eventually settle in America, so we could not be more delighted that the final leg of the tour brings the show back to New York, where Bowie made his home.”

For more information, head to the Brooklyn Museum website.

Revisit our interview with Michael Darling, who oversaw the Chicago edition of David Bowie is: