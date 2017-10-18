David Letterman makes long overdue return to late night with appearance on Kimmel: Watch

Former Late Show host David Letterman has been enjoying retirement since signing off the air back in 2015. Recently, however, the 70-year-old comedian has been making something of a comeback. He has a new interview series in the works over at Netflix, and recently he made an appearance on Norm Macdonald’s podcast. This weekend, he’s set to receive the Mark Twain Award for American Humor and, last night, he discussed the accolade and so much more on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

As it was his first such late night appearance since retiring, Letterman spent the first few minutes of the segment teasing the current lineup of late night hosts (“I have nothing but the highest regard for all the talk show men and women… even Jimmy Fallon”) as well as reflecting on the parting gifts he sent to Conan (a horse) and Kimmel (a box of old ties). Kimmel then attempted to pry a few details concerning the Netflix series, though Letterman remained mostly coy. He did, however, reveal one guest already lined up: Howard Stern.

The episode, part of Kimmel’s week-long residency in Brooklyn, also marked a reunion for Letterman and his former band leader, Paul Shaffer. Kimmel recruited to Shaffer to play on each of this week’s episodes, and his presence led to an even more relaxed and jovial atmosphere. Replay the full segment above.