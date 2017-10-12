David Lynch breaks down the Twin Peaks soundtrack in KCRW interview: Stream

Photo by Heather Kaplan

David Lynch’s long-awaited third season of Twin Peaks just came to a polarizing conclusion last month, but the Renaissance man isn’t known to sit still. This weekend, Lynch’s second annual Festival of Disruption takes place at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. To promote the event, he appeared on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Electic on Wednesday morning and participated in a discussion about the revival’s excellent soundtrack.

(Read: Behind the Red Curtains of David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption)

After touching upon the festival, Lynch spoke about how he selected music for the soundtrack. “Depending on how things have been going [in the episode] certain songs feel correct,” he said. “I feel really good about each one of them and how they found their place.”

Smartly, the showrunner wouldn’t pick a favorite artist, but agreed to break down certain selections for the discussion, including the Cactus Blossoms’ “Mississippi”, Otis Redding’s live rendition of “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long”, Rebekah Del Rio’s “No Stars”, Nine Inch Nail’s “She’s Gone Away”, and working with Angelo Badalamenti on the score.

Interestingly enough, Lynch doesn’t remember turning down Nine Inch Nail’s original submission because it wasn’t “aggressive and ugly” enough, as frontman Trent Reznor put it.

Before concluding the interview, Lynch further elaborated on his love for the world of music.

“I love musicians. They’re a lot like children. They like to sleep late and have fun in life. No matter what color skin or what culture or what country or whatever, when all kinds of musicians come together and play, they are one. It’s so beautiful, it’s a magical thing this world of music.”

Listen to the interview below.

Among the performers appearing at this year’s Festival of Disruption are Bon Iver, TV on the Radio, The Kills, Sharon Van Etten, and Laura Marling. Lynch will also deliver an in-depth discussion moderated by his authorized biographer, Kristine McKenna. In addition, there will also be screenings of Lynch films, including Lost Highway, and “rare David Lynch shorts.” Proceeds benefit the David Lynch Foundation, whose mission is reducing toxic stress and trauma among at-risk populations through the evidence-based Transcendental Meditation technique.