Death Grips unleash new 11-minute song: Stream

Last week, Death Grips shared a promotional video for their 2017 fall tour with Ministry. By popular demand, they’ve now shared the original, full version of the background audio performed by drummer Zach Hill.

“People have been asking about the audio from our 2k17 tour promo video so here is the original version in its entirety,” the hip-hop group wrote on social media. According to the YouTube description, the 11-minute electronic drum solo was recorded in a single take on Roland V-Drums. Hear it below.

Earlier this year, the experimental hip-hop outfit shared the ferocious, 22-minute “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber Megamix)” to tide over fans until their upcoming follow-up to 2016’s Bottomless Pit.

The trio will kick off a 21-date US tour with Ministry on Friday which continues into November, including two nights in New York City as well as stops in Cleveland, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Phoenix.

Check out the promotional video below.