Depeche Mode perform “Cover Me” on Kimmel: Watch

Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame nominees continue to support their 14th (!) studio album

on October 05, 2017, 10:15am
Earlier this year, Depeche Mode celebrated the release of their latest album, Spirit, with performances on both the Late Late Show and The Tonight Show. The English new wave outfit returned this week with a third trip to the late-night circuit, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday. David Gahan and the group played LP highlight “Cover Me” while blanketed in hazy blue lights. Replay it up above.

Depeche Mode’s set aired right around the same time they were announced as Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame 2018 nominees.

Recently, Depeche Mode shared a music video for “Cover Me”. They also covered the David Bowie classic “Heroes” for its 40th anniversary.

