Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley shares hypnotic, hopeful new track, “Win”: Stream

After dropping his debut mixtape, My Moment, back in April, Tee Grizzley has already been hard at work on his first proper album, Activated. Today, Detroit rapper is previewing the release with the dizzy, scorching “Win”.

A song chronicling the Grizzley’s ascent in the rap game, “Win” finds him taking pride being the first person in his family making “legal bread.” “Without me my family wouldn’t have food,” he spits during the song’s piano-led chorus, “Anybody going ‘gainst me gonna lose.” Listen to it below.

If you weren’t rooting for him already, you will be now.