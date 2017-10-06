Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley shares hypnotic, hopeful new track, “Win”: Stream

After dropping his first mixtape in April, the Detroit rapper is hard at work on his debut LP

by
on October 06, 2017, 12:00pm
0 comments

After dropping his debut mixtape, My Moment, back in April, Tee Grizzley has already been hard at work on his first proper album, Activated. Today, Detroit rapper is previewing the release with the dizzy, scorching “Win”.

A song chronicling the Grizzley’s ascent in the rap game, “Win” finds him taking pride being the first person in his family making “legal bread.” “Without me my family wouldn’t have food,” he spits during the song’s piano-led chorus, “Anybody going ‘gainst me gonna lose.” Listen to it below.

If you weren’t rooting for him already, you will be now.

 

Previous Story
Avenged Sevenfold cover Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here”: Stream
No comments
More Stories