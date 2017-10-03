DMA’s return with new song “Dawning”: Stream

CoSigned Australian rock group DMA’s got off to a strong start in 2016 with their excellent debut album, Hills End. Today, the trio has returned with a new song, “Dawning”.

The soaring track is propelled by strumming guitars and shows off the knack for catchy melodies and layered harmonies for which DMA’s became known. It’s a promising preview of the young group’s next album, which they’ve been teasing on the social media since last month. Hear it below.

For now, DMA’s haven’t shared any details about their sophomore release other than behind the scenes studio photos. In the meantime, they’re hitting the road next month for a handful of dates in New Zealand and their native Australia prior to heading out on a winter UK tour. Find the complete schedule below.

DMA’s 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/19 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran

10/23 – Auckland, NZ @ Tuning Fork, Spark Arena

11/01 – Sydney, NSW, AU @ Paddington Town Hall

11/02 – Melbourne, Vic, AU @ Meat Market

11/22 – London, UK @ Heaven

11/23 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

11/24 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

11/25 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

11/26 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

11/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

11/29 – Motherwell, UK @ Concert Hall

11/30 – Blackpool, UK @ Empress Ballroom

12/01 – Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth International Centre

12/02 – London, UK @ SSE Arena, Wembley

12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Badhaus

12/28-01/01 – Sydney, AU @ Lost Paradise Festival

12/28-01/01 – Glenworth Valley, AU @ Beyond the Valley Festival