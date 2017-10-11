Menu
DOOM and Westside Gunn reveal new collaborative track “2Stings”: Stream

Ominous WESTSIDEDOOM collaboration was produced by The Alchemist

on October 11, 2017, 11:15am
“2Stings” Artwork

DOOM’s 15-week music project with Adult Swim may be over, but the veteran is still churning out material in conjunction with Buffalo rapper Westside Gunn. Last month, the collaborative duo known as WESTSIDEDOOM gave us their debut track, “Gorilla Monsoon”; today, their second has arrived.

Dubbed “2Stings”, this fresh cut finds DOOM and Westside Gunn rolling out lurching bars over a menacing backdrop provided by The Alchemist. It’s DOOM’s second joint track with the producer extraordinaire following August’s “Doomsayer”. Hear it below.

DOOM recently announced Operation Doomsday, a 7-inch vinyl box set.

