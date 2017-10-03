DOOM announces Operation: Doomsday 7-inch vinyl box set

DOOM emerged out of hiding in August by announcing The Missing Notebook Rhymes, a planned 15-week singles series with Adult Swim. Unfortunately, the project came to a sudden halt last week under mysterious circumstances and left fans wondering if it was all a publicity stunt. Today, there’s more reason to connect the dotes, as the rapper has announced a limited-edition vinyl box set of his 1999 classic solo debut, Operation: Doomsday.

The collection is limited to 1,500 copies and includes seven 7-inch colored vinyls containing all the songs from the original album. What really makes the box set worth its $75 price tag, however, is the packaging, new original artwork, and two 45 adapters with a 3D rendering of DOOM’s signature mask.

A custom black leatherette outer box with silver foil embossing of DOOM’s mask and a graffiti logo houses the records. Inside the top cover, there’s an exclusive drawing by Lord Scotch, the artist behind the original Operation: Doomsday art. Scotch also created brand new illustrations for the vinyl sleeves that fit together like puzzle pieces to form one large picture.

Pre-order the box set here and check out photos of the packaging and artwork below.

In addition to the now-canceled The Missing Notebook Rhymes, DOOM recently appeared on “Gorilla Monsoon” as part of WESTSIDEDOOM, his collaboration with Westside Gunn. Interestingly, DOOM also guested on “Pizza Shop Extended” from IDK’s joint project with Adult Swim, IWASVERYBAD.