Dwayne Johnson clowns Tyrese’s Black Rose album in expletive filled rant: Watch

Whoa, easy now big fella! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tyrese Gibson have been going back-and-forth in the press about Johnson’s planned Fast and the Furious spinoff, which Gibson called “selfish” and “fucked up” as it will delay the release of Furious 9 until 2020. Yesterday Gibson spoke with TMZ about his issues with the decision and doubled down on his previous statements, saying, “He’s the reason we’re pushing the release date back now. I just got a problem with Dwayne, it appears that he’s being selfish, it appears that he’s so focused on furthering his own self-interests.”

Well someone must have notified Johnson about the piece, as today The Rock — who may or may not be our next president — lost his shit on Gibson in a profanity laced tirade denigrating the singer and actor’s 2015 album Black Rose in a video posted to Twitter. “I just heard it and I’ve got to say in all honesty: it’s the biggest piece of dog shit I’ve ever heard,” Johnson begins before expounding on his Black Rose-as-dog-shit theme quite literally and with much vehemence. Check out the clip below.

The Rock just ended Tyrese Gibson pic.twitter.com/VcFrEAAurC — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) October 11, 2017

This isn’t the first time Johnson has gone in hard on one of his Furious castmates, in August of last year the actor referred to his male cast members being “chicken shit” and “candy asses”, a dig which was apparently aimed at Vin Diesel.

We’ve reached out to Johnson about joining the CoS album review team.