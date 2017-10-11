Eminem shits on Trump in new freestyle at BET Hip-Hop Awards: Watch

Eminem made his big return at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards tonight to perform an explosive freestyle. Watch the full performance above.

On location at a Detroit, Michigan parking garage, the black hoodie-clad rapper focused the ire of his verse on Donald Trump. “Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for/ Cause that’s how he gets his fucking rocks off,” Eminem rapped. “He gets an enormous reaction/ When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that/ Instead of talking Puerto Rico and gun reform for Nevada/ All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather/ Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

(Read: Detroit’s 10 Finest Pop Culture Exports)

He also shouted out former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick: “That’s not disrespecting the military/ Fuck that, this is for Colin, ball up a fist/ And keep that shit balled like Donald the bitch.”

Finally, Eminem had a message for any of his fans supporting Trump: “Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/ I’m drawing in the sand a line, you either for or against/ And if you can’t decide who you like more and you split/ On who you should stand beside/ I’ll do it for you with this/ The rest of America stand up/ We love our military and we love our country but we fucking hate Trump/ Fuck you!”

Ahead of the appearance, new rumors have surfaced about a November 17th release date for Eminem’s follow-up to 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2. Last October, he released a new track called “Campaign Speech” and announced he was working on the upcoming album in an accompanying tweet.