Father John Misty covers Tom Petty’s “To Find A Friend”: Watch

Featured photo by Philip Cosores

Pretty much everyone digs Tom Petty’s music, and the man’s massive impact on rock n’ roll has been exemplified since his sudden death with a series of live tributes from big name acts. Last night at the Orpheum in Phoenix, Arizona, Father John Misty joined those ranks when he shared his version of “To Find A Friend”. The man born Josh Tillman did Petty justice with a goosebump-inducing version of the Wildflowers cut that saw Tillman performing the tune solo on an acoustic guitar. Watch fan-captured footage above.

FJM joins The National, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Fleet Foxes, and Wilco on the list of big name acts that have honored Petty with a live cove thus far. Several other artists have expressed how much Petty meant to them on social media, and we’ve penned a couple of heartfelt tributes ourselves. Click here to check those out and listen to Petty’s final interview here.

Revisit the brilliant video for Petty’s “You Don’t Know How It Feels” below.