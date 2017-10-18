Feist covers “The Stranger” in tribute to Gord Downie: Stream

Photo by ​Lior Phillips

Last year, when it was revealed that Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, Feist covered “Flamenco” in honor to the ailing musician. Now, hours after Downie’s tragic passing, Feist has unveiled a new tribute.

This time, the Broken Social Scene affiliate chose has covered a track from Downie’s 2016 solo effort, Secret Path. Her sparse rendition of “The Stranger” may be slightly haunted, but it’s clearly delivered with the warmth of love. “I send out this song with love, respect and gratitude in honour of Gord’s generosity of spirit,” Feist said in a tweet. “I admired so much his honest way of communicating what he saw and the courage and conviction he searched with. Thank you, and I love you.”

Take a listen:

Downie’s final album, Introduce Yourself, was produced by BSS’ Kevin Drew. It’s set for a posthumous release on October 27th.