Feist shares new song, “Born to Bond”, as part of Planned Parenthood compilation: Stream

The Pleasure songwriter gifts us with both tenderness and intensity

on October 20, 2017, 11:40am
Photo by Lior Phillips

Fans of Feist have been given plenty to play with this year. In April, the Polaris Prize-nominated songwriter released Pleasure, her first solo album in over five years. She then followed that up by reconvening with Broken Social Scene for their similarly long-awaited LP, Hug of Thunder.

Today, Feist continues to roll out fresh material, contributing to the new charity compilation 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood. Her original track is titled, “Born to Bond”, and finds the Canadian musician showcasing both her delicate, sparse side as well as one with a little more fiery charge (wait for the 3:00 mark). Hear it below.

Check out 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood, which also features Foo Fighters, Sleater-Kinney, and Sharon Van Etten, in full here. The vinyl box set version of the compilation will be available November 17th.

