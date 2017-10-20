Fever Ray returns with “To the Moon and Back”, first new song/video in eight years: Watch

Fever Ray, the alias of The Knife’s Karin Dreijer, has returned with a brand new song called “To the Moon and Back”. It marks Dreijer’s first release under that moniker since her 2009 self-titled debut album.

Alongside the comeback track is a music video directed by Martin Falck. It aptly follows a person who’s been awakened from what appears to be a very long cryogenic sleep. Check it out below.

In September, The Knife put out a live album and concert film chronicling their 2013-2014 Shaking the Habitual tour. Although the band called it quits in 2014, in a recent interview, The Knife left the door open for more possible releases. “I don’t really know. We just continue like we always have. The Knife is one of our projects that we work with, and when we feel like it, we make music. It’s a very luxurious situation.”