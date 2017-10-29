Fiona Apple covers Fats Domino’s “Ain’t That a Shame” on Prairie Home Companion: Stream

Photo by Blake Mills Scheuring

Fiona Apple has offered up only a few live performances this year—including an onstage collaboration with St. Vincent at the Trans-Pecos Festival earlier this month—but an appearance on the latest episode Minneosota Public Radio’s A Prairie Home Companion provides hope that that will soon change.

Apple played three songs throughout the program, including Idler Wheel…’s “Werewolf”, When the Pawn…’s “Fast As You Can”, and a cover of Fats Domino’s “Ain’t That a Shame” with host Chris Thile. Domino passed late last week.

You can listen to the episode here and—if you’re not interested in hearing from Dan Auerbach, Hilary Hahn, or Nick Offerman, who are also featured—skip ahead to Apple’s performances at 20:14, 1:26:04, and 1:32:06, respectively.