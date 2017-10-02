Fiona Apple performs with St. Vincent at Trans-Pecos Festival: Watch

Photo via Twitter/@littlemanatx

Fiona Apple was one of the artists featured at Trans-Pecos Festival in Marfa, Texas over this past weekend. The gig was only her second performance of the year, and that alone made it a big deal. However, Apple made the evening all the more special by bringing along a knockout of a surprise guest.

St. Vincent’s Annie Clark joined Apple on stage for a trio of songs. They together performed “Pale September” and “First Taste” off of the iconic Tidal, as well as “Money Changes Everything” by The Brains/Cyndi Lauper. Apple played the latter track last month’s Ohana Festival as well, but it’s quite a different experience with Ms. Annie Clark on guitar and shared lead vocals.

Photo by Zelda Hallman. Fiona. I have no words. You saved my life. Thank you. I will love you forever. @elcosmicomarfa A post shared by St. Vincent (@st_vincent) on Oct 1, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Check out some crowd shot video of the rare collaboration below.

I'm dead. Fiona Apple & St. Vincent #TransPecosFestival A post shared by Kate Pemberton (@katepemb) on Sep 30, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

Thanks for allowing me to be a part of your life and family. Thanks for being a part of mine. I love you, my sweet sweetheart. A post shared by Diego Bermejo (@diegorbermejo) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

St. Vincent is set to release her new album, MASSEDUCTION, on October 13th.