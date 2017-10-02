Fiona Apple performs with St. Vincent at Trans-Pecos Festival: Watch

Photo via Twitter/@littlemanatx
Fiona Apple was one of the artists featured at Trans-Pecos Festival in Marfa, Texas over this past weekend. The gig was only her second performance of the year, and that alone made it a big deal. However, Apple made the evening all the more special by bringing along a knockout of a surprise guest.
St. Vincent’s Annie Clark joined Apple on stage for a trio of songs. They together performed “Pale September” and “First Taste” off of the iconic Tidal, as well as “Money Changes Everything” by The Brains/Cyndi Lauper. Apple played the latter track last month’s Ohana Festival as well, but it’s quite a different experience with Ms. Annie Clark on guitar and shared lead vocals.
Check out some crowd shot video of the rare collaboration below.
St. Vincent is set to release her new album, MASSEDUCTION, on October 13th.