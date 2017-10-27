Menu
First Aid Kit announce new album, Ruins, share plucky new track, “Postcard”: Stream

The Swedish folk duo's fourth LP is slated for a January release

on October 27, 2017, 10:40am
Photo by Killian Young

When Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit shared the rollicking new cut “It’s a Shame” last month alongside a slew of headlining tour dates, an album announcement didn’t feel far behind. Now, the band has detailed their fourth proper LP, Ruins, the follow-up to 2014’s Stay Gold. It’s due out January 19th through Columbia Records.

A second new song accompanies the announcement: “Postcard” is another slice of sepia-toned Americana, this one evoking the amiable twang of Dolly Parton. Listen to it below.

See the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Ruins Artwork:

dnhil7gvqaakaz9 First Aid Kit announce new album, Ruins, share plucky new track, Postcard: Stream

Ruins Tracklist:
01. Rebel Heart
02. It’s a Shame
03. Fireworks
04. Postcard
05. To Live a Life
06. My Wild Sweet Love
07. Distant Star
08. Ruins
09. Hem of Her Dress
10. Nothing Has to Be True

