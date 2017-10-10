First Aid Kit share video for “It’s a Shame”, plus 2018 tour dates: Watch

Swedish duo First Aid Kit returned last month with their rootsy new single, “It’s a Shame”. Now, they’ve unveiled a video for the song directed by Mats Udd.
Inspired by the 1998 romantic drama, Sliding Doors, the video depicts a nightly walk through the streets of Stockholm. “Johanna’s world couldn’t be sunnier, while Klara’s is anything but, beautifully illustrating the bright yet desperately empty themes of the song,” a press release notes.
First Aid Kit have also announced new tour dates for early 2018, as you can see listed out below.
First Aid Kit 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel
10/14 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs
10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/18 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
01/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
01/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
01/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
01/28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
01/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre
02/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
02/02 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
02/03 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
02/05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
02/06 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
02/07 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/09 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
02/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/13 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre