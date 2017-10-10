First Aid Kit share video for “It’s a Shame”, plus 2018 tour dates: Watch

Swedish duo First Aid Kit returned last month with their rootsy new single, “It’s a Shame”. Now, they’ve unveiled a video for the song directed by Mats Udd.

Inspired by the 1998 romantic drama, Sliding Doors, the video depicts a nightly walk through the streets of Stockholm. “Johanna’s world couldn’t be sunnier, while Klara’s is anything but, beautifully illustrating the bright yet desperately empty themes of the song,” a press release notes.

First Aid Kit have also announced new tour dates for early 2018, as you can see listed out below.

First Aid Kit 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/18 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

01/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

01/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

01/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

01/28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

01/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

02/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

02/02 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

02/03 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

02/05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

02/06 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

02/07 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/09 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

02/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/13 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre