Fischerspooner and Chairlift’s Caroline Polachek get steamy in new “Togetherness” song/video: Watch

In June, New York electroclash duo Fischerspooner announced SIR, their first album in eight years. At the time, it was set for release on September 22nd but has since been pushed back to February. In the meantime, the group has released a new single and accompanying video called “Togetherness” featuring Chairlift vocalist Caroline Polachek.

In contrast to the pulsing lead single, “Have Fun Tonight”, the steamy track slows down the pace as Casey Spooner trades sultry vocals with Polachek. “Tattered and frayed, knotted and twisted,” Spooner sings. “Pressing and looking for a way/ That’s the rub, denim on denim/ This is no pragmatic love.” Check it out through the video above, which features an appearance from performance artist/DJ Juliana Huxtable.

“Michael Stipe encouraged me to be more emotionally connected and to trust my voice,” Spooner shared about the album in a press statement. “He also fought for a more raw vocal in the final production. He taught me new ways of creating melody and lyric. He was more than a producer. He was a mentor and a great friend who guided me through troubled times and captured my experience. He lifted me up at my lowest. This album is a document of that experience.”

SIR was co-written and co-produced by R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe and Beyoncé producer Boots. It follows 2009’s Entertainment and will arrive February 16th through Ultra Records. It’s available for pre-order here.

SIR Tracklist:

01. Stranger Strange

02. Top Brazil

03. Togetherness (feat. Caroline Polachek)

04. Everything Is Just Alright

05. Have Fun Tonight

06. Discreet

07. Strut

08. Get It On

09. I Need Love

10. Butterscotch Goddam (feat. Johnny Magee)

11. Dark Pink

12. Try Again (feat. Andy LeMaster)

13. Oh Rio (feat. Holly Miranda)