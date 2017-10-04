Fleet Foxes honor Tom Petty and victims of the Las Vegas massacre with cover of “Don’t Come Around Here No More”: Watch

Fleet Foxes were in Chicago last night as they continued to tour in support of their new album, Crack-Up. The setlist included the brief cover of Phish’s “Bouncing Around the Room” that they first debuted over the summer after Phish’s Trey Anastasio and co. covered “White Winter Hymnal” at one of their own Baker’s Dozen shows in NYC. It wasn’t until Robin Pecknold stepped out solo for the encore, however, that the true tribute performance came about.

Pecknold stepped out with just his acoustic guitar to address the crowd regarding the loss of Tom Petty and the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas. Saying that “it can speak to both” issues, he then delivered a gentle and moving cover of “Don’t Come Around Here No More” from Petty’s from 1985’s Southern Accents. Check out footage of the performance below.

Fleet Foxes are just the latest act to pay tribute to Petty. Wilco and The National have both covered his songs during concerts, while Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, and many others have expressed their sorrow at the classic rock icon.

Fleet Foxes Setlist:

I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar

Cassius, –

– Naiads, Cassadies

Grown Ocean

Ragged Wood

Your Protector

The Cascades

Mearcstapa

On Another Ocean (January / June)

Fool’s Errand

He Doesn’t Know Why

Battery Kinzie

Tiger Mountain Peasant Song

Bouncing Around the Room

Mykonos

White Winter Hymnal

Third of May / Ōdaigahara

Textbook Love

Under the Sea

The Shrine / An Argument

Blue Ridge Mountains

Blues Run the Game

Helplessness Blues

Encore

Don’t Come Around Here No More

Oliver James

Crack-Up